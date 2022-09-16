Wetter weather expected for second half of September, thundery showers ahead

SINGAPORE: More rainy weather is expected for the rest of September, with the second half of the month forecast to be wetter than the first, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Sep 16).

In its fortnightly outlook, the Met Service said it expects low-level winds, as well as short thundery showers in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

There may also be widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore on a few mornings due to the development of Sumatra squalls.

But the overall rainfall for September will likely be near normal over most parts of the country, said the Met Service.

However, it added that there could still be a few warm days despite the rainy weather, particularly in the first half.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with some days reaching daily highs of about 34 degrees Celsius.

FIRST HALF OF SEPTEMBER

The first half of September saw short thundery showers over parts of the island on some afternoons.

On a few mornings, there were widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers due to a large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region.

The highest daily total rainfall for the first half of September was recorded on Sep 13 when 92.2 mm of rain fell around the West Coast Road area in the morning, said the Met Service.

The daily maximum temperature ranged from 30.7 degrees Celsius to 34.4 degrees Celsius in the first half of September, with the highest daily maximum temperature recorded at Paya Lebar on Sep 12.

Many parts of Singapore received below-average rainfall in the first half of September, with Simei in the east of the country recording 89 per cent below average.

However, rainfall in Sembawang, in northern Singapore, was 53 per cent above average.