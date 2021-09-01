Singapore experienced wettest August in more than 40 years: Met Service

SINGAPORE: Singapore experienced its wettest August in more than 40 years, said the Met Service on Wednesday (Sep 1), adding that the first half of September is likely to be less wet.

"Based on the rainfall averaged over long-term stations islandwide, August 2021 is the wettest August since 1980, with a monthly total rainfall of 426.2mm," said the Met Service.

"This has surpassed the record highest August rainfall of 296.3mm set in August 1996."

At the Changi climate station, a total of 24 rain days was recorded last month, which is well above the long-term average of 14 days for August, said the Met Service.

It noted that on Aug 24, "a few spells of widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over the island in the pre-dawn hours and morning, followed by light to moderate rain in the afternoon".

That was the day flash floods were reported in parts of Singapore, including the Upper Bukit Timah area.

The highest daily total rainfall recorded on Aug 24 was 247.2mm at Mandai.

It surpasses the previous high for daily total rainfall in August, which was 181.8mm recorded at Changi on Aug 22, 1983.