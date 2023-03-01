Wettest February day recorded on Feb 28, surpassing previous high in 1995

SINGAPORE: Singapore experienced its wettest February day on Tuesday (Feb 28), with the highest daily total rainfall of 225.5mm recorded at Kallang.

This exceeds the previous high of 159.3mm on Feb 4, 1995, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday.

The record rainfall was due to a monsoon surge - a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over the surrounding region.

It brought about continuous rain over Singapore, with all weather stations recording more than 100mm of rainfall, said the Met Service. The rain was heaviest over the eastern and southern parts of Singapore.

The weather conditions prompted the cancellation of a golf tournament at Sentosa - the HSBC Women’s World Championship's pro-am event - on Wednesday.