Wettest February day recorded on Feb 28, surpassing previous high in 1995
The continuous rainy conditions are likely to gradually ease in March, says the Meteorological Service Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Singapore experienced its wettest February day on Tuesday (Feb 28), with the highest daily total rainfall of 225.5mm recorded at Kallang.
This exceeds the previous high of 159.3mm on Feb 4, 1995, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday.
The record rainfall was due to a monsoon surge - a strengthening of winds over the South China Sea, causing extensive rainclouds to form over the surrounding region.
It brought about continuous rain over Singapore, with all weather stations recording more than 100mm of rainfall, said the Met Service. The rain was heaviest over the eastern and southern parts of Singapore.
The weather conditions prompted the cancellation of a golf tournament at Sentosa - the HSBC Women’s World Championship's pro-am event - on Wednesday.
THUNDERY SHOWERS EXPECTED
According to the Met Service, the widespread and continuous rainy conditions seen at the end of February are likely to gradually ease in early March.
Thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on most days in the first week of the month.
The second week is forecast to be relatively drier, with localised short-duration thundery showers expected in the late afternoon over parts of the island on some days.
"Overall, the total rainfall for the first half of March 2023 is forecast to be above average over most parts of Singapore," said the Met Service in its fortnightly outlook.
The daily temperature is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days during the first half of March. It may hit around 34 degree Celsius on a few days when there is less cloud cover.