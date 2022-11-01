Singapore records wettest October in 40 years with rainy days expected to continue into November

SINGAPORE: Singapore saw its wettest October in 40 years, with a monthly total of 412mm of rainfall recorded. The wet weather is expected to continue into November, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Tuesday (Nov 1).

The total rainfall recorded in October 2022 exceeded the previous highest October rainfall in 2011, which saw a monthly total of 389.3mm.

The met service said the Changi climate station experienced a total of 27 days of rain in the previous month, the highest number of rain days occurring in October at the climate station since the 1980s.

It also surpassed the previous record of 21 days, which was seen in 1985 and 2003.

WET WEATHER EXPECTED TO CONTINUE

Inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore in the second half of October, and the current wet weather is expected to continue. Thundery showers are expected on most days in the first half of November.

In the first week of November, widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds are expected between the pre-dawn hours and morning on some days, said the Met service.

Afternoon thundery showers can be expected on most days in the latter half of the fortnight, with the showers extending into the evening on a few days, it added.

"The total rainfall for the first fortnight of November 2022 is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island."

During the first half of November, the daily temperature on most days is forecast to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The wetter weather may be relatively lower temperatures on a few days, with daily minimum temperatures below 23 degrees Celsius and daily maximum temperatures below 32 degrees Celsius.

OCTOBER REVIEW

Based on the rainfall averaged across the islandwide stations with long-term records since 1980, Singapore recorded its wettest October in 40 years, with a monthly total rainfall of 412mm.

The island also received well above-average rainfall last month, with the highest anomaly of 232 per cent above average recorded around the Kent Ridge area and the lowest anomaly of 29 per cent above average at Paya Lebar.

In the second half of October, Singapore and the surrounding region experienced inter-monsoon conditions, said the Met service.

The monsoon rain band remained close to the equatorial Southeast Asia region and brought thundery showers over Singapore on most days during this period.

On most days of the month, Singapore also experienced widespread showers and gusty winds between the pre-dawn hours and morning.

Thundery showers also fell over the island on several afternoons and nights.

The Sumatra squall which brought heavy thundery showers over many parts of Singapore on the morning of Oct 5 resulted in a daily total rainfall of 138.1mm recorded at Pasir Panjang - the highest daily total rainfall for the month.

Due to the rainy weather, the daily maximum temperature was below 33 degrees Celsius on most days in October. The wet weather also brought several days of cool night time temperatures.

There were 23 days with daily minimum temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius or less.

According to the met service, the temperature at Jurong Island dropped to 21.9 degrees Celsius during the showers on Oct 12. This was the lowest daily minimum temperature for October.