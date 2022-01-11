'Rush' into work-from-home legislation may impede economic recovery: MOM

AFTER-HOURS COMMUNICATION

Mr Yip also asked whether MOM will look into introducing new legislation to improve the welfare of employees working from home, including barring employers from contacting employees about non-critical work matters outside of their working hours.

To this, Ms Gan said that the ministry is "mindful of the risks from blurred work-life boundaries".

One of the key recommendations in the Tripartite Advisory on Mental Well-being, introduced in 2020, was for employers to set reasonable expectations of after-hours work communication. This includes not requiring employees to respond to non-urgent work-related messages and emails after certain hours, she said.

Companies can refer to an after-hours communication policy template, developed by an alliance of HR professionals, to help them establish and communicate "progressive" after-hours communication practices, Ms Gan added.

"The Government will continue to work with our tripartite partners to expand the provision of flexible work arrangements in a sustainable manner."

In a follow-up question, Mr Ng asked what is stopping MOM from legislating the right to work from home while also giving employers the right to reject such requests for work-related reasons, given that COVID-19 has shown that such arrangements are possible.

Ms Gan said that the number of workers with access to flexible work arrangements has increased steadily over the years. From 2014 to 2019, the proportion of employers who offered at least one form of flexible work arrangement regularly rose from 47 per cent to 53 per cent.

"As we look at other countries that have ... introduced legislation to allow employees to request to work from home ... the outcomes are actually rather mixed on whether this legislation makes a substantial improvement in work-life, and also the flexibility that employees have," she said.

"What I think we should focus on is enabling employers and employees with resources and with guides to help them implement work-from-home and flexible work arrangements in a practical manner and a sustained manner."