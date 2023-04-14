New Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16: What you need to know about Arcturus

SINGAPORE: India is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, believed to be driven by the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 known as Arcturus.

Indian news outlet New Delhi Television reported on Thursday (Apr 13) that the country logged more than 10,000 new COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, 30 per cent more than the day before.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier said it was monitoring the subvariant XBB.1.16.

Here's what you need to know about the new COVID-19 subvariant:

WHAT IS THE ARCTURUS SUBVARIANT?

The Arcturus – or XBB.1.16 - is a subvariant of the Omicron virus that WHO said it is monitoring “because it has potential changes that (it needs) to keep a good eye on”.

It was first detected in January, and added to WHO’s list of variants under monitoring on Mar 22.

It is a recombinant – or hybrid – variant from the BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75, which are descendents from the Omicron variant BA.2.

There were about 800 sequences of the virus from 22 countries, said WHO during a press conference on Mar 29. Most of them were from India, where XBB.1.16 had replaced the other variants in circulation.

It is similar in profile to the XBB.1.5 variant but has an additional mutation in the spike protein, which in lab studies shows increase infectivity, as well as potential increased pathogenicity, which refers to the ability of an organism to cause disease.

A study from the University of Tokyo showed that the variant spreads about 1.17 to 1.27 times more efficiently than the XBB.1 and XBB.1.5 strains, and suggested that it has the potential to spread worldwide in the near future.

Test results from the university also suggest that the variant is “robustly resistant” to a variety of COVID-19 antibodies.

“This is one to watch,” Dr Maria van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19, said in a press conference on Mar 29. “It has been in circulation for a few months.”

Dr van Kerkhove added that the organisation has not seen a change in severity among individuals or in populations, but noted that “we have to remain vigilant”.