Recycling 101: What can you toss in the blue bin and what happens after items are collected?

SINGAPORE: We see it everywhere – the bright blue recycling bins in our housing estates, with labels indicating the categories of items that can be tossed in for a new lease of life.

These are generally things made of plastic, paper, glass and metal. But there are several exceptions.

Can you put Tetra Pak cartons, wrapping paper, toys and expired credit cards into the blue bin?

Here's a snapshot of what you can and cannot recycle, ahead of a new initiative for each household to collect a home recycling box starting March 2023.

WHAT CAN BE RECYCLED?

The general rule is that you can recycle things that are made of paper, plastic, glass or metal. But first, check that the item is clean.

If it isn't, rinse and dry it before putting it in the blue bin. If it cannot be cleaned, dispose of it as waste.

So things like paper towels, tissue paper and pizza boxes should not be recycled. Similarly, don't toss in straws and used food containers, even though they are made of plastic.

Plastic packaging with foil – such as potato chip bags or empty medicine blister packs – should be discarded as waste as well, along with expired credit cards and melamine products like plates and chopsticks.

Glass items like Pyrex glassware, bakeware, mirrors and ceramic products cannot be recycled.