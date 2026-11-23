SINGAPORE: That empty shampoo bottle, takeaway container or cardboard delivery package - should it go into the blue recycling bin or the rubbish chute?

While recycling may seem straightforward, not everything made of paper, plastic, glass or metal belongs in Singapore's blue bins.

In fact, about 40 per cent of items deposited in recycling bins are contaminated or cannot be recycled, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

So what can people recycle, what should be disposed of elsewhere, and how can households avoid common mistakes?

CNA explains, as part of Beyond the Bin, an effort by our parent company Mediacorp to raise awareness and shape attitudes on the 3Rs - reduce, reuse, recycle - which underpin Singapore's waste management system.

What can be recycled in the blue bins?

Singapore's bright blue recycling bins accept four broad categories of materials: paper, plastic, glass and metal.

These cover a wide range of everyday items, from newspapers and cardboard boxes to plastic bags, shampoo bottles, glass food jars and metal cans.

Unlike recycling systems in some countries, Singapore's blue bins do not require households to separate these four types of materials. They can all be placed in the same bin, provided they are suitable for recycling.

However, just because an item is made of paper, plastic, glass, or metal does not automatically mean it belongs in the recycling bin.

For example, clean cardboard delivery boxes can be recycled, but used tissue paper and paper towels cannot.

Likewise, empty shampoo bottles and clean plastic takeaway containers are generally recyclable, but plastic packaging lined with foil, such as potato chip bags, is not accepted.

Other items that should not go into the blue bins include Styrofoam packaging, melamine products, expired credit cards, toys, mirrors and crystal glass.