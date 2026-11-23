CNA Explains: What can you recycle in Singapore, and where should it go?
From cardboard boxes to air conditioners, CNA explains what can be recycled and where. The article is part of Beyond the Bin, a Mediacorp initiative raising awareness on the 3Rs - reduce, reuse and recycle - and more sustainable waste habits in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: That empty shampoo bottle, takeaway container or cardboard delivery package - should it go into the blue recycling bin or the rubbish chute?
While recycling may seem straightforward, not everything made of paper, plastic, glass or metal belongs in Singapore's blue bins.
In fact, about 40 per cent of items deposited in recycling bins are contaminated or cannot be recycled, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).
So what can people recycle, what should be disposed of elsewhere, and how can households avoid common mistakes?
CNA explains, as part of Beyond the Bin, an effort by our parent company Mediacorp to raise awareness and shape attitudes on the 3Rs - reduce, reuse, recycle - which underpin Singapore's waste management system.
What can be recycled in the blue bins?
Singapore's bright blue recycling bins accept four broad categories of materials: paper, plastic, glass and metal.
These cover a wide range of everyday items, from newspapers and cardboard boxes to plastic bags, shampoo bottles, glass food jars and metal cans.
Unlike recycling systems in some countries, Singapore's blue bins do not require households to separate these four types of materials. They can all be placed in the same bin, provided they are suitable for recycling.
However, just because an item is made of paper, plastic, glass, or metal does not automatically mean it belongs in the recycling bin.
For example, clean cardboard delivery boxes can be recycled, but used tissue paper and paper towels cannot.
Likewise, empty shampoo bottles and clean plastic takeaway containers are generally recyclable, but plastic packaging lined with foil, such as potato chip bags, is not accepted.
Other items that should not go into the blue bins include Styrofoam packaging, melamine products, expired credit cards, toys, mirrors and crystal glass.
What are some common recycling mistakes?
One common mistake is disposing of reusable items, such as old clothes, shoes and soft toys, in the blue bins. While these items may still be useful, they should instead be donated, passed on for reuse or taken to suitable collection points.
Electrical and electronic waste, such as batteries, power banks and light bulbs, also requires separate collection and should not be placed in blue bins.
The condition of an item matters too.
Food and liquid residues can contaminate other recyclables, so bottles and containers should be emptied and rinsed if necessary before recycling.
Items that are heavily soiled and cannot be cleaned, such as greasy pizza boxes, should be disposed of as general waste.
A useful rule of thumb is to ensure that recyclables are empty, clean and dry before placing them in the blue bin.
When in doubt, residents can consult the government's online recycling directory to check whether an item is accepted.
Why is it important to recycle correctly?
Recycling incorrectly can affect more than just the item being thrown away.
Food and liquid waste deposited alongside recyclables can spill onto other materials, potentially making them unsuitable for recycling.
For example, a half-finished cup of coffee or a takeaway container containing leftover gravy could soil newspapers and cardboard that would otherwise have been recyclable.
Contaminated materials may then have to be discarded instead of being processed into new products. This wastes potentially recoverable resources and creates additional work during sorting and disposal.
According to NEA's Recycle Right campaign, about 40 per cent of items in recycling bins cannot be recycled because they are contaminated or are not accepted recyclables.
Improving recycling habits is particularly important for Singapore, where waste that is not recycled is generally incinerated, with the resulting ash sent to Semakau Landfill.
Opened in 1999, Singapore's only active landfill has a total capacity of 28 million cubic metres and is already more than half full.
It is projected to reach capacity by 2035, although the government hopes to extend its lifespan through efforts to reduce waste and recover more resources.
With limited space for waste disposal, reducing the amount of waste generated and recovering recyclable materials can help conserve resources and extend Semakau Landfill's lifespan.
What happens to recyclables after they are collected?
After collection, recyclables from the blue bins are sent to materials recovery facilities, where paper, plastic, glass and metal are sorted and prepared for further processing.
The sorted materials are then sent to recycling plants in Singapore or overseas, where they can be turned into raw materials for new products.
The process varies depending on the material.
Paper and cardboard, for example, are shredded and mixed with water to form pulp, which is then processed into new paper products.
Plastics are typically sorted by type, cleaned and shredded before being processed into pellets that can be used to manufacture new plastic products.
Glass is sorted, cleaned and crushed into small pieces known as cullet, which can be melted down to make new glass products.
Metals are separated by type, processed and melted down for use in manufacturing new products.
However, not everything collected in blue bins will necessarily be recycled. Materials that are unsuitable for recycling or too badly contaminated may be rejected during sorting and disposed of as waste.
Are the blue bins the only way to recycle?
No. While blue bins are meant for common household recyclables, several other collection schemes cater to items that require different handling.
Electronic waste:
As of September 2025, Singapore had more than 870 collection bins across the island for e-waste such as laptops, light bulbs, batteries and power banks. The types of electronics that can be deposited may vary between bins.
Bulkier electronic products, such as air conditioners and fridges, cannot be left at these bins.
However, ALBA E-waste Smart Recycling, which is responsible for collecting regulated consumer e-waste across Singapore on behalf of producers, provides free doorstep collection for several large household appliances. These include televisions, washing machines and certain fridges.
The company also organises quarterly collection drives with town councils, where bulky e-waste can be collected.
Beverage containers:
Singapore launched the beverage container return scheme (BCRS) this year, allowing consumers to return eligible plastic bottles and metal drink cans at Return Right reverse vending machines for a S$0.10 refund.
Eligible containers range from 150ml to 3,000ml and can be identified by the deposit mark on their packaging.
Consumers should keep the containers intact, rather than crushing or flattening them, so that their barcodes can be scanned by the machines.
According to NEA, around 1,500 reverse vending machines were operational islandwide as of Nov 10, at locations including supermarkets, industrial estates and institutes of higher learning.
More than 90 per cent of Housing and Development Board (HDB) residents live within a five-minute walk of a return point, while hawker centres and coffeeshops in HDB estates have a machine on-site or nearby.
NEA said on Nov 10 that more reverse vending machines would be deployed progressively to make returning beverage containers more convenient.
Clothes and textiles:
There are options for textile recycling as well, with hundreds of collection bins set up by recycling platform Green Square and social enterprise Cloop.
Cloop's yellow bins accept a range of items, including clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, soft toys, bedsheets and towels.
Green Square’s collection bins accept clothes, shoes (only in pairs), coats, jackets, bed sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, towels, belts and bags.
Residents should check the respective operators' guidelines before dropping off items, as the types of textiles accepted may differ.
How can I make recycling a habit at home?
Recycling correctly does not have to involve an elaborate sorting system or multiple bins at home.
For those just starting out, NEA recommends setting up a recycling corner by placing a container, bag or box beside the household rubbish bin.
This allows residents to separate recyclable items from general waste as they go about their daily routines.
For example, cardboard boxes from online shopping deliveries can be flattened and set aside, while empty shampoo bottles and other clean plastic packaging can be collected for recycling.
There is no need to sort paper, plastic, glass and metal into separate containers if they are all going into the blue bin.
The important thing is to keep recyclable materials separate from food waste and other rubbish.
Before recycling a container, empty its contents and give it a quick rinse if necessary. Allow it to drain so that leftover liquids do not spill onto other recyclables.
If a container is too greasy or requires excessive washing, it may be better to throw it away rather than risk contaminating other materials.
Residents can also make recycling more convenient by identifying collection points near their homes or along routes they regularly take.
The government’s recycling website provides information on which household items can be recycled. Users can also find their nearest blue bin, e-collection bin, or BCRS reverse vending machine through the site.
For beginners, it may be easier to start with a few common items, such as clean cardboard boxes, newspapers and empty shampoo bottles, before gradually building the habit.
And while recycling helps recover useful materials, it is only one part of reducing waste.
Avoiding unnecessary purchases and disposable packaging, repairing items where possible and reusing products can help prevent waste from being generated in the first place.
After all, the most effective way to deal with waste is to produce less of it to begin with.
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