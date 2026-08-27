What happens to Singapore's unwanted clothes?

KLANG/SINGAPORE: The amount of unwanted clothing collected through a textile recycling programme in Singapore has doubled over the past two years.

The clothes are collected through social enterprise Cloop's yellow recycling bins. There are now around 450 of these bins across the island.

Around 60 tonnes a week are sent to textile recovery firm Life Line Clothing in Port Klang, Malaysia, where the clothes are sorted for resale, reuse or recycling.

Cloop co-founder Jasmine Tuan said weekly collections have grown from about 30 tonnes two years ago to around 60 tonnes now, and can reach up to 70 tonnes depending on the season.

CNA looks at what happens to clothes put into recycling bins, and why Singapore's secondhand fashion market is seeing growing demand.