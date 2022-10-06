CNA Explains: What are lower-sodium salt alternatives and are they better for you?

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government is encouraging people to switch from regular salt to lower-sodium alternatives, amid health concerns due to rising sodium intake.

Singapore residents consume almost double the recommended daily limit of sodium, and this consumption is growing as people eat out more often, said the Health Promotion Board (HPB) last week.

What is a lower-sodium salt alternative and how does it compare to regular salt? Should you consider making the switch? CNA asks some nutritionists.

First, why do we need to cut back on sodium?

People in Singapore consume an average of 3,600mg of sodium, or more than one-and-a-half teaspoons of salt, a day. This is almost double that of the World Health Organization’s recommended daily limit of less than 2,000mg of sodium.

And more than one in three Singaporeans have hypertension, an increase from one in four in 2017, according to the National Population Health Survey in 2020.

This is a major factor for cardiovascular disease and strokes, and the upward trend applies to all subgroups of age, gender and ethnicity.

HPB aims to reduce Singapore’s sodium intake by about 15 per cent over the next five years, shaving off a quarter teaspoon of salt per person per day.

About 75 per cent of Singapore residents’ sodium intake comes from added salt, which refers to salt, sauces or seasoning added to meals. The remaining 25 per cent is “hidden” sodium in processed food.

Many foods that people consume contain substantial amounts of sodium, though this may not always be obvious as salt as they are added not just for flavour but also as a preservative, said Ms Carolyn Stephen, a senior nutritionist with Singapore Polytechnic’s Food Innovation and Resource Centre.

These include enriched or fortified bread, breakfast cereals, instant noodles, processed meats or foods like fishballs and fishcakes, said nutritionists CNA spoke to.

There are also substantial amounts of salt in common local dishes like chicken rice, bottled or canned sauces, pastes and dressings, pickled vegetables and snacks like chips and nuts.

What is in lower-sodium salt alternatives? Why are they healthier?

Regular salt is made up of 100 per cent sodium chloride, and typically contains 2,000mg of sodium per teaspoon.

Lower-sodium salt alternatives are products where sodium chloride is replaced by alternatives such as magnesium chloride, calcium chloride or potassium chloride, which is more commonly used in products like K-salt, said Ms Stephen.

These alternatives have 30 per cent less sodium content “without compromising taste”, and also contribute potassium to your diet, she noted.

“Potassium is known to help regulate blood pressure and so potassium salts do not carry the same risk for cardiovascular diseases like sodium-based salts,” said Ms Stephen.

Sodium and potassium work in tandem in the human body to regulate blood pressure, said Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran, deputy director of the glycemic index research unit at Temasek Polytechnic’s School of Applied Science.

High sodium concentration in blood promotes water retention, raises blood pressure and strains the blood vessel walls. Arterial walls thicken to cope with the strain, narrowing the space inside the arteries, thus increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Potassium, which is found naturally in spinach, broccoli and bananas, helps to ease tension in blood vessel walls, which in turn helps to lower blood pressure.

Lower-sodium salt alternatives with potassium create a similar or slightly lower level of saltiness compared to regular salt, said Ms Stephen.

However, in high amounts, they can taste bitter or metallic, which can be solved by blending potassium and sodium salts along with other flavour-enhancing agents to maintain appeal, she added.

Although lower-sodium salts offer “double benefits” to health, people with kidney-related diseases should seek medical advice when incorporating this into their diets, said Ms Stephen.

“Nonetheless, lower-sodium salt alternatives still contribute sodium and must still be used in moderation.”