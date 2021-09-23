FAQ: What to do if you have COVID-19 symptoms or your antigen rapid test is positive

SINGAPORE: Local COVID-19 infection numbers have swelled in recent weeks, with cases growing “faster than expected”, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung last Friday (Sep 17).

Authorities continue to emphasise the importance of testing extensively – and are urging people to self-test regularly as a matter of “social responsibility”.

To that end, such do-it-yourself antigen rapid test (ART) kits have been distributed to households and students. Vending machines have also been set up islandwide to dispense the test kits to those who receive health risk warnings or alerts.

Here’s what you should do if you display symptoms of COVID-19, or if you test positive on an ART.

Q: I have COVID-19 symptoms. What should I do?

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to acute respiratory infection symptoms – such as fever, cough, runny nose or loss of taste or smell.

If you have any such symptoms, skip the self-test.

Instead, consult a general practitioner at a Swab and Send Home (SASH) clinic, says the Ministry of Health (MOH). You can find a list of these clinics here.

If you have mild symptoms, you should also avoid seeking treatment at a hospital, added the ministry.

Going to a SASH doctor – who can assess the severity of one's symptoms and perform COVID-19 tests – will help preserve hospital capacity “for those who truly need hospital care”, it said.

You can also check your symptoms on this site developed by healthcare institutions.

Q: Should I use a self-test kit even if I don’t have any symptoms?

You can use the ART even if you are well, as a person could be infected even if he has no symptoms, says MOH.

Testing will provide certainty, especially if you have come into contact with an active cluster, it said.

People are encouraged to self-test regularly, including those who are fully vaccinated, especially if they are taking part in large-scale events.

Q: Is frequent ART swabbing harmful to me?

Frequent swabbing has not been proven to be harmful, says MOH.

ART swabs are inserted at around 2cm into the nostril, which are shallower and less intrusive than the nasopharyngeal swabs taken for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

However, if you have had recent facial surgery or frequent nose bleeds, you are advised to visit a licensed ART provider to have a professional perform the test for you.