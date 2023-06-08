WhatsApp Channels launch in Singapore: Join CNA's channel to get breaking news, our pick of must-reads

HOW TO ACCESS WHATSAPP CHANNELS

To access Channels, update your WhatsApp mobile app to the latest version and the channels will be on a new tab on WhatsApp called Updates. There, you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow, separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

Alternatively, you can click on CNA's WhatsApp channel invite link, then click "Download" to update your WhatsApp to the latest version. You'll then be able to join CNA's WhatsApp channel.

For now, only selected organisations and individuals are allowed to create a channel, but regular users will be able to do the same in the coming months.

Channel administrators can decide who can follow their channel and whether they want it to be discoverable via an in-app directory that will be launched in the future. They will also be able to block screenshots and forwarding of messages from their channel if they want.

Channel administrators will not be able to see their followers’ phone number and vice versa.

According to WhatsApp, Channels are not end-to-end encrypted by default and a Channel’s history will be stored on servers for up to 30 days.