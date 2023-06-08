WhatsApp Channels launch in Singapore: Join CNA's channel to get breaking news, our pick of must-reads
Short on time? Join CNA’s WhatsApp Channel to get the latest breaking news updates and our recommendations for best reads.
WhatsApp users in Singapore, you can now get breaking news updates from CNA in a channel hosted by our newsroom editors. The messaging app launched a new feature called Channels on Jun 8, allowing users to receive broadcast messages.
Singapore and Colombia are the only two countries that have early access to the new feature.
You can click here to join CNA's WhatsApp channel, but first, you need to get the latest version of WhatsApp (more details below).
WHAT'S IN CNA'S WHATSAPP CHANNEL?
If you're short on time and want quick and timely updates on the stories everyone's talking about, CNA’s WhatsApp Channel will get you up to speed. Apart from breaking news updates, you’ll also receive a selection of engaging stories that have been curated by our editors. You can dip into the channel at your own time to catch up.
Whether it’s Singapore news, or global developments that could impact you, and even heartwarming stories to brighten your day, our WhatsApp updates will help you stay on top of things.
All WhatsApp Channels are muted by default, so remember to enable notifications to get the latest updates.
HOW TO ACCESS WHATSAPP CHANNELS
To access Channels, update your WhatsApp mobile app to the latest version and the channels will be on a new tab on WhatsApp called Updates. There, you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow, separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.
Alternatively, you can click on CNA's WhatsApp channel invite link, then click "Download" to update your WhatsApp to the latest version. You'll then be able to join CNA's WhatsApp channel.
For now, only selected organisations and individuals are allowed to create a channel, but regular users will be able to do the same in the coming months.
Channel administrators can decide who can follow their channel and whether they want it to be discoverable via an in-app directory that will be launched in the future. They will also be able to block screenshots and forwarding of messages from their channel if they want.
Channel administrators will not be able to see their followers’ phone number and vice versa.
According to WhatsApp, Channels are not end-to-end encrypted by default and a Channel’s history will be stored on servers for up to 30 days.