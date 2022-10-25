Logo
Singapore

WhatsApp users worldwide report issues with messaging app
The WhatsApp logo in seen on a smartphone screen. (File photo: AFP/Yuri Kadobnov)

25 Oct 2022 03:48PM (Updated: 25 Oct 2022 04:06PM)
SINGAPORE: WhatsApp users around the world reported issues with the messaging app on Tuesday (Oct 25), in what appeared to be a global outage.

The website Downdetector saw a surge in reports just before 3pm Singapore time, with many users commenting that they were unable to send and receive messages.

"WhatsApp" also trended on Twitter, with close to 500,000 tweets posted about the app as of 4pm.

A spokesperson for WhatsApp's parent company Meta said: "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

(Image: Downdetector)
WhatsApp outage reports by location. (Image: Downdetector)

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/Reuters/kg

