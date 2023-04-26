Uneven terrain, obstructed paths: This is how wheelchair users navigate public pavements in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The landed homes at Guan Soon Avenue in Simei are like any other.

The pavements, already narrow, are obstructed by rubbish bins and potted plants. An occasional pile of cardboard boxes overflows from the grass patch to the walking path. Vehicles parked outside the houses often occupy at least half the lane on the two-way street.

All this poses little issue for an able-bodied pedestrian, who may be able to squeeze through tight spots or skirt around an obstacle.

But the same cannot be said for Mr Shalom Lim, a resident living in the area – and a wheelchair user since he was six.

The 27-year-old has Duchenne muscular dystrophy – a genetic disorder characterised by the progressive loss of muscle – and gets around on a motorised wheelchair. An attached ventilator caters to his restrictive lung disease, which is the result of respiratory muscle weakness.