'If he needs to go … we have to let him go': How a mother is coming to terms with her son’s terminal illness

SINGAPORE: When her son had a seizure and scans showed a growth inside his brain, she put up a strong front.

When he underwent surgery and woke up unable to speak or walk, she put on a brave face.

And when her husband had to do a heart bypass and her sickly mother was hospitalised, all in the same period, still she remained stoic.

“It was a lot,” said Madam Rima Melati. “When I wasn’t working, I was in and out of the hospital, running up and down to check on my husband, my mother and my son.”

“Some of my friends and colleagues, who knew what I was going through at the time, couldn’t believe that I still seemed so normal. But I had to, because I’m a mother. If I fall or break down, then who is going to manage things?”

But when tests confirmed that her son, 27-year-old Afif Yusli, had a terminal disease and could die in just a few months, the facade shattered and her world fell apart.

“I was stunned. I couldn’t believe that he might only have 18 months left,” said the 56-year-old, as her voice broke and tears welled up in her eyes. “I was so scared of losing him.”