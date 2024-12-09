Nurturing life to the end: How a doctor and a charity help terminally ill patients find meaning

SINGAPORE: As an oncologist or cancer doctor, Dr Eileen Poon lives on the margins of grief daily; delivering bad news to patients, caring for them in the final stages and witnessing firsthand the pain of families preparing for and dealing with loss.

Few things surprise her – but when she first met Mr Afif Yusli, who had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer and told he had no more than 24 months to live, she was struck by how calm he was.

The 27-year-old had been referred to Dr Poon's team at the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), which specifically looks after adolescents and young adult patients with the disease.

“These young patients will be facing an existential crisis as well as a lot of distress because at this age, they are not supposed to be dealing with life and death,” she said.

Yet, despite struggling with symptoms such as vision problems and difficulty finding words, Mr Afif never showed any frustration or despair during their interactions.

“He understood the severity of his condition and he was realistic … he's almost like an old soul,” said Dr Poon.

“I can't quite put a finger on it ... It's almost as if he understood that this is what was happening; that it’s a bad thing to have happened; and he wishes that it didn’t happen to him – but what could he do?”

She was especially touched by how much Mr Afif cared about others instead of himself.

“He has incredible strength … and even though he is the one that's unwell, he was very concerned about the impact his death would have on his family and basically wanted to live in the most untroublesome manner as possible.”