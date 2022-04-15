‘When you see him, you feel this is a leader’: Residents in Lawrence Wong’s ward express support for their MP
SINGAPORE: It was a rainy morning in the Limbang estate in Choa Chu Kang, and Brian Ang appeared to be in a rush. But the 25-year-old resident of Limbang was enthusiastic to share his thoughts about his Member of Parliament (MP) Lawrence Wong, a man he described as "friendly" and "remarkable".
Mr Wong, who is the MP for the Limbang ward under the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and also Finance Minister, was on Thursday (Apr 14) named the leader of the fourth generation, or 4G, of Singapore's political leadership.
The announcement paves the way for him to become the country's next Prime Minister.
"I was quite excited, because I know Singaporeans were either rooting for Lawrence Wong or (Health Minister) Ong Ye Kung. Both are good candidates," Mr Ang told CNA on Friday morning.
"But having lived here for about six years, I always see Mr Wong in a positive light ... and I really respect him, especially (seeing him) on the COVID-19 task force. The things he did are very remarkable.
"Sometimes you read (social media), and see people make jokes about how he perspires during (a press conference). But honestly, I feel it's difficult. There is a lot of pressure on him."
Mr Ang, who has met Mr Wong in person, described the MP as "friendly". He also said Mr Wong has "drive" - a quality Mr Ang believes will put him in good stead to be a Prime Minister.
FRIENDLY, APPROACHABLE, SINCERE
CNA spoke to several residents around Limbang on Friday morning, all of whom said that they have either interacted with or seen Mr Wong on the ground.
Speaking to CNA at the coffee shop located next to the People's Action Party's branch in Limbang, 44-year-old Liu Min said he was "very happy" that Mr Wong has been elected as the 4G leader.
Mr Liu said that pre-pandemic, he would see Mr Wong around the estate and about two or three times a year at community events.
"When you see him, you feel this is a leader. He's very calm, very friendly, very approachable ... He's gentle, can be attractive to the new generation, not like our parents' generation," he said.
"You can see from the TV, when big things happen, he's very calm. And he tells you what to do, give you some suggestions. And you just need to follow his suggestions during this COVID-19 situation."
Another resident, 56-year-old Ben Toh, said that although he has not met Mr Wong in person, he can tell from his MP's public appearances that he is "a very sincere person" .
"He seems a bit humorous also. He can sing song, I saw his karaoke (video)," said Mr Toh, referring to a video on the Internet showing Mr Wong on stage belting out the famous Hokkien song, I Ask Heaven, while plucking his guitar with emotion.
"He can connect with people, no problem, people will like him. So when there is, for instance, a difficult policy like the increase of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he's able to appeal to an understanding that there's a need to increase the GST. Because of him as a person, portraying a very sincere mentality and attitude, people might see (the increase is) for the good of the country," added Mr Toh.
"It gives people the confidence that he as the finance minister understands the concerns and cushions the concerns (of the people)."
AN MP WHO LISTENS
Kristine Quek, who has lived in the estate for more than 20 years, described Mr Wong as being "very kind" during two house visits to her home.
"I was very happy when the news came out yesterday. I can say he's a good MP, but that's because I live here. More importantly, he also has contributions to the nation, like being on the COVID-19 task force," said Ms Quek, 56.
"He has a kind face, good smile. It's important because people will look at the eyes on first impression."
Ms Quek's daughter, Peggy Ong, added that she felt Mr Wong listened to her problems when she approached him for help with an appeal to attend a university course.
Her appeal to the university was eventually unsuccessful, she said, but Mr Wong offered alternative suggestions.
"Even though I got rejected, he suggested I take another course. I felt quite good; it was better than straightaway telling me it's impossible for me to get into that course. He gave me another option, telling me I could consider choosing another course instead," said Ms Ong, who is 26.
The mother-daughter pair shared that Mr Wong also made several improvements to their estate as their MP, including adding a sheltered walkway and expanding a pedestrian crossing.
"That crossing is now also safer. Previously, for the right turn, there's no green light. So when there's no people, cars would just turn. It was quite dangerous. Now there's a guideline. When there's green light, then cars can turn," said Ms Ong.
"EXTREMELY EASY TO WORK WITH"
Following news of Mr Wong's appointment as the 4G leader, professional emcee and Limbang resident Wayne Chan, 43, shared a post on Facebook expressing his support for Mr Wong.
Having met his MP at community outreach events, both as a host and resident, Mr Chan said he has always found Mr Wong "extremely easy to work with and talk to".
"For example, at a Teachers’ Day celebration that I hosted with him as the guest of honour in 2018, he came on his own to join us without any minders following him. It felt just like an old friend coming to dinner as opposed to a hoity-toity politician."
As a host, Mr Chan said that there were events with "inevitable last minute changes to the programme flow", but Mr Wong always made him feel like he could approach him to discuss these issues.
"I’m not sure if it’s his body language or demeanour that makes him feel very humble and relatable. He just always gives me this feeling that I can simply walk up to him and honestly tell him if there are any issues that need to be addressed - and I often do at events where he’s attending as guest of honour or grassroots adviser," he added.
"I just get the feeling from him that he’s a leader who genuinely cares for the well-being of others."