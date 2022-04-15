‘When you see him, you feel this is a leader’: Residents in Lawrence Wong’s ward on his qualities as their MP

FRIENDLY, APPROACHABLE, SINCERE

CNA spoke to several residents around Limbang on Friday morning, all of whom said that they have either interacted with or seen Mr Wong on the ground.

Speaking to CNA at the coffee shop located next to the People's Action Party's branch in Limbang, 44-year-old Liu Min said he was "very happy" that Mr Wong has been elected as the 4G leader.

Mr Liu said that pre-pandemic, he would see Mr Wong around the estate and about two or three times a year at community events.

"When you see him, you feel this is a leader. He's very calm, very friendly, very approachable ... He's gentle, can be attractive to the new generation, not like our parents' generation," he said.

"You can see from the TV, when big things happen, he's very calm. And he tells you what to do, give you some suggestions. And you just need to follow his suggestions during this COVID-19 situation."

Another resident, 56-year-old Ben Toh, said that although he has not met Mr Wong in person, he can tell from his MP's public appearances that he is "a very sincere person" .

"He seems a bit humorous also. He can sing song, I saw his karaoke (video)," said Mr Toh, referring to a video on the Internet showing Mr Wong on stage belting out the famous Hokkien song, I Ask Heaven, while plucking his guitar with emotion.

"He can connect with people, no problem, people will like him. So when there is, for instance, a difficult policy like the increase of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he's able to appeal to an understanding that there's a need to increase the GST. Because of him as a person, portraying a very sincere mentality and attitude, people might see (the increase is) for the good of the country," added Mr Toh.

"It gives people the confidence that he as the finance minister understands the concerns and cushions the concerns (of the people)."

AN MP WHO LISTENS

Kristine Quek, who has lived in the estate for more than 20 years, described Mr Wong as being "very kind" during two house visits to her home.

"I was very happy when the news came out yesterday. I can say he's a good MP, but that's because I live here. More importantly, he also has contributions to the nation, like being on the COVID-19 task force," said Ms Quek, 56.

"He has a kind face, good smile. It's important because people will look at the eyes on first impression."

Ms Quek's daughter, Peggy Ong, added that she felt Mr Wong listened to her problems when she approached him for help with an appeal to attend a university course.

Her appeal to the university was eventually unsuccessful, she said, but Mr Wong offered alternative suggestions.

"Even though I got rejected, he suggested I take another course. I felt quite good; it was better than straightaway telling me it's impossible for me to get into that course. He gave me another option, telling me I could consider choosing another course instead," said Ms Ong, who is 26.

The mother-daughter pair shared that Mr Wong also made several improvements to their estate as their MP, including adding a sheltered walkway and expanding a pedestrian crossing.

"That crossing is now also safer. Previously, for the right turn, there's no green light. So when there's no people, cars would just turn. It was quite dangerous. Now there's a guideline. When there's green light, then cars can turn," said Ms Ong.