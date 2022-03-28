White Paper on Women’s Development proposes 25 action plans to be implemented over 10 years

RECOGNISING AND SUPPORTING CAREGIVERS

The second area addressed by the White Paper is recognising the contributions of caregivers and supporting their efforts.

More affordable, available and accessible respite care options for seniors will give caregivers more flexibility and let them take time off to recharge, the White Paper read.

The Household Services Scheme, which allows households to tap on part-time household services, will be broadened to better support caregivers.

The White Paper proposed that the Home Caregiving Grant should be doubled from S$200 to S$400 for lower-income households.

Beneficiaries with a monthly per capita household income of up to S$1,200, who live in a residence with an annual value of up to S$13,000, will receive S$400. Those with a monthly per capita household income of between S$1,201 and S$2,800 will receive S$250.

The Seniors’ Mobility and Enabling Fund has also been expanded to defray part of the costs incurred by caregivers in caring for seniors.

The next action in this area is to boost support for women and children, including enhancing access to affordable and quality pre-schools.

An inter-agency task force has been set up to develop a child and maternal health and well-being strategy. This includes giving every pregnant woman access to quality maternal care services, said the Government in the White Paper.

The White Paper also spelt out two action plans for society to support caregivers’ well-being.

To ramp up awareness of caregiver support initiatives, the Government proposes to promote the Agency for Integrated Care as a one-stop resource for caregivers of seniors. It will also work with community partners to form peer support networks for caregivers to better connect them to the support they need.

To help families better support their caregivers, the Retirement Sum Topping-up Scheme tax relief cap was increased from S$7,000 to S$8,000 from January, for both top-ups to self and family members.

The Government will also explore ways to diversify the top-up sources for the Matched Retirement Savings Scheme to help older Singaporeans accumulate the Basic Retirement Sum.

“This will encourage more family members to contribute towards meeting caregivers’ retirement needs, especially those who have sacrificed higher earnings and retirement savings,” the White Paper read.

The Government also plans to enhance support for caregivers of people with disabilities and children with developmental needs. This includes enhancing support for pre-school children with developmental needs and their caregivers.

PROTECTION AGAINST VIOLENCE AND HARM

The third area, protection against violence and harm, covers six action plans laid out in the White Paper.

In revising the sentencing framework for sexual and hurt offences, Singapore has increased the penalties for three sexual offences in the Penal Code.

The sentencing framework for sexual and hurt offences was most recently reviewed in 2021, to ensure that the punishments reflect that such acts are “deeply offensive to our fundamental values”, the White Paper read.

“The home in particular should be a safe space. Unfortunately, instances of family violence still occur, and more can be done to tackle it and support victim-survivors,” it continued.

Thus, in enhancing protection for survivors of family violence, the Government has accepted in principle all the recommendations by the Taskforce on Family Violence, and they will be implemented over the next few years.

These measures include enhancing the family violence response framework and raising awareness through public education efforts, it said in the White Paper.



The Government also plans to raise awareness and accessibility of resources for victims of online harms.

“The online space also needs greater attention and intervention,” the White Paper read, noting the recent formation of the Alliance for Action to tackle online harms, especially those targeted at women and girls.

Three action plans are dedicated to reinforcing a culture of safety and respect in society.

These include strengthening support and awareness of resources to address workplace harassment, implementing a national framework to promote safe sports, and promoting the values of respect and safety through education.

Pre-school teachers will be trained to teach children about body safety awareness and to tell trusted adults if they feel unsafe, the White Paper proposed. Institutes of Higher Learning are also implementing compulsory modules on respect and appropriate behaviour.

“Laws and policies that reinforce a culture of safety and respect must be coupled with everyday actions and habits by all Singaporeans. Parents play a key role in educating their children from young. Men can actively speak out against disrespect and objectification of women,” the White Paper read.

“We all have a role to ensure Singapore continues to be a place where men and women alike feel safe, secure, and are able to participate fully in society.”