Making sense of scams: Who should pay for them?

SINGAPORE: When she got a call warning her of an outstanding bill amounting to more than S$1,000 at Singapore General Hospital, Mr Ho Geer How’s mother was initially sure it could not be true.

She knew she did not have any checkups or reviews during that time period, after all. But the scammers on the other end of the phone line were so convincing that she eventually believed that her identity had been stolen.

The 76-year old was transferred from one person to another on the phone and spoke to multiple scammers in an elaborate trap. They convinced her that she was involved in money laundering, and that she was being investigated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the police.

Fearing she would be jailed or lose her permanent residency status, she cooperated with the scammers, whom she believed were the authorities, by transferring a total of S$190,000 (US$139,000) over a few transactions at the bank.

The incident came as a surprise to her son not just because of the money lost but also because his mother was aware of scams. Mr Ho, who was a victim of a scam himself, had educated her on them.

“That was really scary because my mum wasn't that stupid. I even live demo to her on a call with a scammer that this is what you should be dealing with, (these are the) telltale signs,” he told CNA podcast Heart of The Matter.