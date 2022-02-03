Why is inflation rising in Singapore and what can be done?

WHAT’S INFLATION?

Simply put, inflation measures how much more expensive a set of goods and services has become over a certain period.

A moderate amount of inflation is generally seen as a sign of a healthy economy. This is because as the economy grows, demand for goods and services typically increases which in turn pushes prices higher.

It is also not surprising to see inflation overshooting after a recession, said DBS senior economist Irvin Seah, citing how prices similarly surged in 2011 as the Singapore economy roared back to life after the global financial crisis. All-items inflation hit as high as 5.7 per cent that year.

But too high an inflation will dilute consumers’ purchasing power and erode corporate margins, while stirring instabilities in the economy.

“When you look at MAS’ pre-emptive policy stance, it basically says that the main concern in the immediate run is that inflation becomes unhinged,” said Singapore Management University’s (SMU) assistant professor of finance Aurobindo Ghosh.

With inflation remaining on an upward trend in December and the “bigger threat” of interest rate hikes overseas such as in the United States, the MAS wants to “address inflation head on so that other channels of growth are kept open”, he added.

In Singapore, overall headline inflation has historically averaged at about 2 per cent, noted Mr Seah.

“Our estimate for full-year inflation this year is 3.8 per cent, which is almost double the historical average. Such inflation level is definitely not healthy for long-term economic growth,” he said.

WHAT’S DRIVING INFLATION?

A variety of global events has exerted upwards pressure on prices here given how Singapore is a small, open economy that imports most of its needs.

These include the strong recovery in global growth and demand with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines, a rally in oil and gas prices on the back of a supply crunch and recent geopolitical tensions, as well as pandemic-related disruptions to the world’s supply chains.

Take the example of food. With Singapore importing more than 90 per cent of the food consumed by its population, supply chain snarls – ranging from production hiccups at farms and factories, shortage of shipping containers to port closures due to COVID-19 – have driven up freight rates, adding to the cost of imports.

Extreme weather events, such as the recent spate of floods followed by warmer weather in Malaysia, have also fed into a steady rise in global food commodity prices.

Higher energy prices drive up food production costs too. Natural gas, for instance, is used to create ammonia which in turn is a key component in many fertilisers.

Other imported consumer goods, such as cars and home electronics, have also seen prices head north amid a global chip shortage since early 2021. The supply shock was in part due to unexpected pandemic-fuelled demand from certain industries like smartphones and PCs, alongside complex multinational supply chains and long lead times.

In its biannual macroeconomic review published in October last year, MAS noted that the chip shortages could last for another year, meaning that prices of consumer electronics will remain firm.