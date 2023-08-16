Wife-sharing drug rapes: Man testifies that wife had affair with the first man he sent to 'test' her loyalty

SINGAPORE: A man who conspired with multiple men so they could rape his drugged wife on Wednesday (Aug 16) told a court that he had first sent an online acquaintance to woo his wife in order to "test" her loyalty.

However, it took an unexpected turn when his wife began having an affair with this new man.

All parties in this case are referred to by letters of the alphabet in order to protect the victims' identities.

J, the man whose wife was raped and drugged over eight years, took the stand as a prosecution witness on Wednesday to testify against O, who allegedly had an affair with J's wife.

O, 44, is on trial for one count of engaging in a conspiracy with J, 42, to rape J's wife between 2010 and 2011.

He is the last in a group of seven men to be dealt with, and the only one to claim trial.

The network of rapes was discovered in January 2020, when J's wife made a police report after finding explicit photos of herself in her husband's phone.

J AND O

J and O met online after O started an online message thread titled Wife Fantasy on Sammyboy forum in April 2010.

His message called for people with wife-related fantasies to approach him to share stories, pictures or videos.

Explaining how the series of events came to be, J said that he first started out chatting in the forum about his marriage issues, as he suspected that his wife was being unfaithful to him.

The couple had married in 2008 and later had a total of four children. In 2009, J's wife found out that J had cheated on her.

"I believe she has been holding this as a grudge since then," he said. "Repeatedly telling me - that if I can do as such she can do the same as well. Since then I have been living in fear, suspense."

J said that his wife was working with Hotel 81 and became "quite involved" with a hotel manager. At the same time, she became "cold" towards him.

J said this worried him and made him feel that "it's heading towards something that might go wrong", so he decided to go online to chat with others about it.

"Shortly, people started to give me suggestions that maybe you should test out your wife to know what is actually happening," said J.

He said he looked around for "suitable people" to help him with this and narrowed down the list to two - O, and another co-accused known as L.

Despite some other online chat friends telling J not to trust O as they found him "sneaky", J decided to send O to "test" his wife's loyalty.

Asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Ying Min why he chose O, J said: "The way he express himself to me, he is very confident of it. And at the same time, he tell me he drives a BMW car. And why eventually I chose him is because my wife's ex-boyfriend drove a BMW. Until today I can still remember this very clearly."

He said he gave O the details of his wife's Facebook account, and he reached out to her there sometime in 2010.

About a month after O started communicating with J's wife online, they met up in person at a restaurant for dinner.

J said that O reported back to him about what happened here - that they drank wine, held hands and that he kissed and hugged her.