7 men, 1 depraved sex network: Unravelling the full story behind the wife-sharing drug rapes

John researched concealed microphones, wanting to enhance these "live shows" with audio, but did not install any in the end.

Ken also put in a web camera in his master bedroom, which he similarly livestreamed to others including John and Lionel.

If John or Ken watched, they would record the acts on occasion, and commend each other on a "nice show" afterwards.

The depravity did not stop with them. It had spread, like an infection, outside of the main wife-sharing ring, with Lionel roping in his colleague, Patrick.

In the wee hours of Sep 1, 2017, Lionel drugged his wife with a sex enhancement drug while they were drinking alcohol to make her fall asleep.

Lionel then had sex with his wife, but she lost consciousness halfway. He then told Patrick to come over, while his children and maid were sleeping in another room.

However, Patrick was predisposed to erectile dysfunction and was unable to commit the rape. He molested Lionel's wife and tried to rape her, but the woman began stirring.

Caught in the act, Patrick fled, but Lionel's wife was furious and got both men to write letters confessing to what they had done.

After the lull of two years, the live cams were not enough for John again. He roped Nick into the perverse ring in 2017, meeting up with him at coffee shops to discuss their sick fantasies.

Between 2017 and 2018, John again drugged his wife when she was ill. Nick went over while John's children were asleep and raped her. They arranged for a second rape session soon after.

Nick kept the images John sent him of the sexual assault. One of the images included a caption John added: "Happy birthday ... I will always be knockout waiting in my bed for you ... your sexdoll, John's wife."

In 2018, John asked Matt if he could rape Matt's ex-wife, since Matt had raped John's wife.

THE EX-WIFE

They waited for National Day in 2018, when John's wife went overseas.

John invited Matt and Matt's ex-wife over to his home for what the men said was a networking meeting.

At his home, John offered Matt's ex-wife wine that was spiked with dormicum. She became drowsy and started slurring. Matt then propped her up and John raped her, while Matt took photos.

Aside from having his wife raped and humiliating her by broadcasting her nude images and their sexual activities to internet users, John also gave her underwear and clothes to Nick.

The illicit offences would have gone uncovered had it not been for John and Ken continuing to reminisce about their depraved acts, years after.

THE DISCOVERY

In the early hours of Jan 1, 2020, while John was sleeping, his wife noticed that his phone was playing a video.

She picked it up to turn it off but chanced upon a Skype chat with Ken. The chat contained explicit images of her, including one of her naked with a blindfold, and another of her unconscious.

She realised that John and Ken had been exchanging wives through the use of "drugs, charms and stimulants".

Shocked, the mother of four slapped her husband awake. John confessed.

Knowing that the gig was up, John deleted the incriminating chats from his phone. On his wife's insistence, he brought her to Ken's home where a confrontation ensued.

Ken admitted that he had raped John's wife while she was unconscious, and that he had also made his own wife unconscious so that John could rape her.

John's wife lodged a police report the next day. John and Ken were arrested a day later. Through digital storage media found on the men, the police identified the other accomplices.

In her victim impact statement, John's wife said she felt appeased at first when her husband apologised to her.

"At the start, I only thought that there was only one co-accused," she said.