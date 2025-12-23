Man in wife-sharing rape ring gets more jail time for posting intimate images related to wife fantasies

SINGAPORE: A man who is serving a 13-year prison term for his role in a wife-sharing rape ring was sentenced to another eight weeks' jail on Tuesday (Dec 23).

The 47-year-old admitted to posting intimate photos of women on the Sammyboy forum without their consent between 2012 and 2019.

These offences took place after his involvement in the rape ring.

They showed a "sustained pattern of offending that continued well beyond" the period of the rape conspiracy, said Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge of circulating obscene images.

Seven other charges were considered in sentencing – six more counts of circulating obscene images, and one count of possessing 118 obscene films in 2020.

The man, who worked as a finance executive before going to jail, cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identities of the victims.

He was referred to as O in the rape ring case that involved seven men drugging and sexually assaulting each other's wives.

O raped a drugged woman, who was a wife of a co-conspirator, once in March 2011. He was one of five men to rape the same woman.

The offences came to light only in January 2020 when the woman found explicit photos of herself in her husband's phone that indicated the involvement of other men.

O was the only one of the seven men to claim trial. He was convicted in 2023 and lost his appeal earlier this year.

He was given 12 strokes of the cane in addition to imprisonment.