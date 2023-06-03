Wild boars in Bukit Panjang: Man attacked in latest incident, 8 trapped since May

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NParks) is currently monitoring the Bukit Panjang area and has been installing exclusion fencing to prevent wild boars from straying out of forested areas.

Mothership reported on Friday (Jun 2) that a 40-year-old Singaporean man was hospitalised after being attacked by a wild boar at Zhenghua Park in Bukit Panjang while out walking his dog the previous day.

He told the online news publication that the wild boar bit his left leg and he had to undergo an operation that required more than 20 stitches.

A 34-year-old woman was also attacked by a wild boar in Bukit Panjang last month, which left her hospitalised with multiple wounds and cuts over her body.

In response to CNA's queries about the latest attack in Bukit Panjang, NParks' group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo said on Saturday that the agency has been actively trapping the animals in the area, with eight wild boars trapped since May.

"We are also working with stakeholders on public education and outreach, to promote safe and responsible human-wildlife encounters," he added.

This includes taking enforcement action against the illegal feeding of wildlife which could alter the natural foraging behaviour of wild boars, leading them to rely on humans for food.

NParks said it adopts a community- and science-based approach to managing wild boar encounters, including habitat modification, managing their movement, relocation and culling.

"The approach taken takes into consideration the situation, location, health and behavioural conditions of the wild boars," it added.

The agency also works with public agencies and developers to erect hoarding to prevent wildlife such as boars from straying into nearby residential areas.

As wild boars are able to reproduce quickly and the lack of predators in Singapore, NParks said there is a need to "humanely manage" their population, especially when public safety is compromised.

WHAT TO DO IN A WILD BOAR ENCOUNTER

When members of the public encounter a wild boar, they should remain as calm as possible and move slowly away, advised NParks.

"Keep a safe distance and do not corner or provoke the animal."

If the animals are seen with young piglets, people are advised to keep a distance as they can become aggressive when defending their young.

Members of the public should call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if they encounter a wild boar.