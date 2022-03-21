Logo
Wild boar that injured some people earlier this month caught in Yishun Park
Wild boar that injured some people earlier this month caught in Yishun Park
National Parks Board officers at Yishun Park looking for a wild boar that hurt some residents in Yishun. (Photo: Facebook/Carrie Tan)
Tiffany Ang
21 Mar 2022 03:41PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 03:54PM)
SINGAPORE: A wild boar that escaped after hurting several people in Yishun earlier this month was trapped on Sunday (Mar 20) by National Parks Board (NParks) officers.

The officers had been tracking the wild boar in Yishun Park over the last week, said Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim in a Facebook post on Monday. 

“I am happy to update that Yishun Park has been reopened and residents are able to visit the park again,” added Associate Professor Faishal, who is also an MP for Nee Soon GRC. 

On Mar 9, the wild boar ran into a pedestrian at the Khatib open-air plaza near Block 844 Yishun Street 81. One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. 

The incident shocked many people as wild boars are known to avoid populated areas and the plaza is usually crowded, said MP Carrie Tan (PAP-Nee Soon) following the encounter.

On the same day, Associate Professor Faishal said that the wild boar escaped to Yishun Park and “hurt some residents” along the way. NParks officers temporarily closed the park off for public safety. 

In an update on Monday, Associate Professor Faishal announced that the officers are working to remove all the hoardings at the park. He added that the residents who had encountered the wild boar are "recovering well". 

“I would like to thank the residents for your understanding during this period, as well as NParks, and the Town Council for their hard work."

CNA has contacted NParks for more information. 

Source: CNA/ta(gr)

