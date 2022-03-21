Wild boar that injured some people earlier this month caught in Yishun Park

SINGAPORE: A wild boar that escaped after hurting several people in Yishun earlier this month was trapped on Sunday (Mar 20) by National Parks Board (NParks) officers.

The officers had been tracking the wild boar in Yishun Park over the last week, said Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I am happy to update that Yishun Park has been reopened and residents are able to visit the park again,” added Associate Professor Faishal, who is also an MP for Nee Soon GRC.

On Mar 9, the wild boar ran into a pedestrian at the Khatib open-air plaza near Block 844 Yishun Street 81. One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The incident shocked many people as wild boars are known to avoid populated areas and the plaza is usually crowded, said MP Carrie Tan (PAP-Nee Soon) following the encounter.

On the same day, Associate Professor Faishal said that the wild boar escaped to Yishun Park and “hurt some residents” along the way. NParks officers temporarily closed the park off for public safety.