Bukit Panjang wild boar attacks: More traps to be placed, fences extended after 2 injured
These measures will be taken to reduce the wild boar population and stop the animals from entering residential areas in Bukit Panjang, MP Liang Eng Hwa says.
SINGAPORE: More wild boar traps will be placed and fences extended to keep the animals out of Bukit Panjang residential areas after two attacks.
The National Parks Board (NParks) has agreed to these measures to "significantly manage down" the wild boar population, MP for the constituency Liang Eng Hwa told CNA on Tuesday (Jun 6) night.
To stop people from feeding the boars, the authorities will step up surveillance and take stronger enforcement actions. The town council will also increase its cleaning frequency to reduce food sources for the animals.
"While various measures have been stepped up to prevent wild boar attacks, we need (to) redouble efforts to ensure residents' safety," the MP said, adding that he was "very concerned" about the recent attacks.
Last month, a woman was hospitalised with multiple wounds after she was attacked by a wild boar at a bus stop along Bukit Panjang Road. The animal was euthanised after it was found to have two broken hind legs.
Another attack occurred on Jun 1, this time on a 40-year-old man who was walking his dog at Zhenghua Nature Park. The boar bit the man's leg and left him with a wound that required more than 20 stitches to close.
Mr Liang said he has contacted the two residents to offer assistance.
In response to CNA's queries, NParks said "wild boars may appear from time to time" due to Zhenghua Nature Park's proximity to forested areas. It has been trapping the boars and captured 12 between January and May.
The agency added that it handled nine wild boar incidents across Singapore each year in 2020 and 2021, eight in 2022 and two as of May this year, which excludes the latest attack.
Wild boars are native to Singapore and can weigh up to 100kg, with a lifespan of over 20 years, according to NParks' website. While omnivorous, they feed mainly on seeds, tubers and young plants.
SOME RESIDENTS WORRIED
When CNA visited Zhenghua Nature Park and nearby housing blocks on Monday, residents said it is not uncommon to see wild boars around. Such sightings are typically in the early morning or late at night, usually near the park.
One resident, who lives in the area and wanted to be known only as Madam Tan, said she used to take a 10-minute walk through the park to Zhenghua Community Club for taichi sessions on Monday night.
"Now I'm scared of the wild boars so I don't dare to go for my taichi sessions," she told CNA in Mandarin.
Mdm Tan recounted an incident where she got a fright from a wild boar. She was walking past some bushes where the boar was foraging, but she did not notice the animal until it made some noise.
"Luckily I had my taichi spear, if the boar really attacked me I would use it," the 73-year-old housewife said. That said, the wild boars usually do not bother people when left alone, she added.
Another resident, Mr Fu Ah Nong, suggested that people take sticks along on walks to ward off boars.
"Bring a stick with you because when it sees the stick it would be afraid, as it is threatening. But if you don't bother it, it would not attack," said Mr Fu in Mandarin.
“LEAVE THEM ALONE”
However, other residents CNA spoke to were not worried about attacks, as the boars typically shy away from humans. Their numbers also appear to be dwindling, residents said.
Mr Zhuo Si Ming, who has lived in Bukit Panjang for about 30 years, was tending a community garden in the Bangkit area when CNA spoke to him on Monday. The 85-year-old pointed out some plants that the wild boars often root in, and said the animals also ate prayer offerings left near void decks.
The boars flee when humans approach, he said.
A resident of more than 20 years who wanted to be known as Madam Yeo told CNA she has not had any adverse encounters with wild boars.
"I don't feel that they are as dangerous as most people perceive," said the 46-year-old, adding that people should just be more aware of their surroundings at night when the boars often appear, rather than being on their phones or plugged into earphones.
Asked if she thought the population of wild boars was an issue, she said: "I think it's quite unfair to the wild boars, in the first place it's their place isn't it? Sometimes I see them walking around, a bit restless.
"The two cases are quite unfortunate, I'm not sure what happened."
Taxi driver Abraham Leong, 71, said wild boars used to appear at his HDB block and forage around a chiku tree near his small plot of plants in Segar Gardens estate.
However such occurrences have been rare since the installation of fences at Zhenghua Nature Park.
"Sometimes people who use the path, they forget to close the gate, that's why (the boars) come in.
"I only see one (boar), and I don't think it's a problem ... If it's really many I think (it may be a problem). Leave them alone, you see them there then you go away," he said.
After the first incident in May, Mr Liang said he told NParks to review its measures to deter wild boars from entering the neighbourhood.
He said then that the agency needed to set up more traps to catch the boars, and respond faster when residents report sightings of wild boars.
The MP said on Tuesday that he plans to raise his concerns about the wild boars at the next parliament sitting in July. He will also continue to urge NParks and other agencies to do more to keep the neighbourhood safe from wild boar attacks.
NParks said it manages the wild boar population by modifying their habitats such as removing oil palms. It also relocates the animals and culls them if necessary.
Members of the public are advised to remain calm and move away slowly if they encounter a wild boar. They should keep a safe distance, especially when there are piglets, as boars can be aggressive when defending their young, the agency said.