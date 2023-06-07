Bukit Panjang wild boar attacks: More traps to be placed, fences extended after 2 injured

SINGAPORE: More wild boar traps will be placed and fences extended to keep the animals out of Bukit Panjang residential areas after two attacks.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has agreed to these measures to "significantly manage down" the wild boar population, MP for the constituency Liang Eng Hwa told CNA on Tuesday (Jun 6) night.

To stop people from feeding the boars, the authorities will step up surveillance and take stronger enforcement actions. The town council will also increase its cleaning frequency to reduce food sources for the animals.

"While various measures have been stepped up to prevent wild boar attacks, we need (to) redouble efforts to ensure residents' safety," the MP said, adding that he was "very concerned" about the recent attacks.

Last month, a woman was hospitalised with multiple wounds after she was attacked by a wild boar at a bus stop along Bukit Panjang Road. The animal was euthanised after it was found to have two broken hind legs.

Another attack occurred on Jun 1, this time on a 40-year-old man who was walking his dog at Zhenghua Nature Park. The boar bit the man's leg and left him with a wound that required more than 20 stitches to close.

Mr Liang said he has contacted the two residents to offer assistance.

In response to CNA's queries, NParks said "wild boars may appear from time to time" due to Zhenghua Nature Park's proximity to forested areas. It has been trapping the boars and captured 12 between January and May.

The agency added that it handled nine wild boar incidents across Singapore each year in 2020 and 2021, eight in 2022 and two as of May this year, which excludes the latest attack.

Wild boars are native to Singapore and can weigh up to 100kg, with a lifespan of over 20 years, according to NParks' website. While omnivorous, they feed mainly on seeds, tubers and young plants.

