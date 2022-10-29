IN FOCUS: The wild chicken population in Singapore – living with feathered ‘neighbours’ 

These junglefowl have grey legs, unlike domestic chickens which generally have yellow legs. They also have a shorter and more abrupt call and a white tuft of feathers on their rump. However, many hybrids exist and it can be hard to tell them apart.

"It's very common that junglefowl come into contact with these farm chickens and they hybridise on and off, on and off, so the genes of these junglefowl and chicken have been mixing," he said.

Junglefowl have become increasingly common over the last few decades as they have "colonised" more habitats across the island, added Dr Yong.

In the early 2000s, red junglefowl were mostly found in the Western Catchment Area and Pulau Ubin, but they can now be spotted in many urban areas and most nature reserves, he added.

"The first places where they were found 20 years ago were not in the heart of Singapore, but in the borderlands, in (Pulau) Ubin and in the Western Catchment. And then of course, from there they have spread," he explained.

"There are not many predators in urban Singapore, they can do pretty well. There will be an odd python in Singapore or the odd civet cat, but otherwise, there's a lot of space for them. Because there are no other wild pheasants in the country, so they can easily colonise all these habitats."

FEEDING JUNK FOOD

Those who CNA spoke to said that feeding of free-roaming chickens continues to happen regularly.

Rampant feeding can lead to the population of these birds growing rapidly, said ACRES’ Ms Anbarasi, who recalled how she had seen bowls of rice left for the birds at a housing estate.

“(Currently) the chickens will be able to survive, but their population will not explode. Now with the additional artificial sources of food, then the breeding and the survival rate actually increases ... Food provision is really a big root cause for many of the human-animal conflict situations,” she said.

It is logical that feeding leads to a bigger population of junglefowl, said Dr Yong.

"In natural conditions where food can be scarce, some chickens will not make it to adulthood. But if you feed them and you feed them regularly, then the junglefowl or the domestic or the feral chickens, they will have a reliable source of food," he said.

"Reproductive rates increase and then there'll be more of them around. It's a very logical flow, more feeding equals more junglefowl in the long run."