Wildlife management firms report rise in cases of animals entering urban areas in 2024

SINGAPORE: Longtime Bedok resident Cheong Boo Wee and his family have been dealing with a persistent issue for years – civets.

One of his pet birds even lost its life in a civet attack several years ago.

“Actually they're a nuisance because sometimes they go into my neighbours' kitchen - they mess up the kitchen. They attack chickens, birds,” said the 69-year-old retiree.

Mr Cheong, who is also chairman of the residents' association at his estate, is not the only one facing such a problem with the cat-sized mammals.

Other landed home residents in the area said civets would run around in their ceilings at night and disrupt their sleep.

The civet population in the area is not new, having been there since before it was developed, feeding on plantation fruit. These include mangoes and bananas, along with other small mammals and insects.

MORE AWARENESS

While such human-wildlife conflict is not uncommon in urbanised Singapore, cases of animals entering human-populated areas increased about 65 per cent last year compared with 2023, according to some animal management companies.

This excludes cases of wildlife rescue or activation of staff by the National Parks Board, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) or Mandai Wildlife Group.

The groups said one reason for the rise is that people are more aware of calling for professional assistance, especially when they come across civets and monkeys, which form the bulk of calls that rescue groups receive.