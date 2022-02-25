New rehabilitation centre to treat and care for wild animals in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A new rehabilitation centre opened on Friday (Feb 25) to provide veterinary care for wild animals rescued by the National Parks Board (NParks).

The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation has been set up to receive rescued wildlife such as mammals, reptiles and birds that may be injured or in distress from wandering into unfamiliar environments, as well as those that have been abandoned, NParks said in a media release.

The centre will support the “entire process” from rescuing wildlife to their treatment, rehabilitation and release, said NParks.

Various facilities available at the centre including surgery rooms, X-ray equipment, an incubator and an oxygen cage.

There are also specially designed housing facilities that are customised to replicate the different animals' natural environment.

This includes climbing structures and perches for animals such as civets and primates, as well as natural bedding and feeding techniques to encourage foraging.

“These measures will increase our capabilities in providing veterinary care and rehabilitation for wild animals in Singapore, which will contribute towards their conservation,” said Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information Tan Kiat How at the opening.

