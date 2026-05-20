Wildlife charity ACRES doubles sanctuary space as animal rescues hit record high

BIGGER HOME

The charity is looking to raise S$2.5 million (US$1.95 million) to help fund the effort as it marks its 25th anniversary this year.

“We really need a lot more money to not just fund our expansion efforts and improve the welfare of the animals, but also for our daily operational expenditures as well staff salaries and food for the animals,” said Mr Kalaivanan.

Among the residents benefitting from the expanded space is Bayshore, a white-bellied sea eagle that had been found entering homes in the estate it is named after.

Rescuers suspect the bird may once have been illegally kept as a pet.

“His behaviour is not wild at all,” said Mr Balakrishnan. “We have also done some tests and shown that he's not able to survive in the wild.”

For now, Bayshore is being cared for at ACRES and has recently moved into a much larger aviary.

ACRES will determine if the sea eagle can be rehabilitated and sent back to the wild, said Mr Kalaivanan.

“But in the event that it's not possible, he will have to call ACRES his permanent home.”

Its new enclosure is about twice as tall as the previous one, giving the eagle more room to fly and strengthen its flight muscles while under care.

ACRES said such efforts improve the chances of rehabilitation for animals that may eventually be fit for release.

Mr Kalaivanan said the larger spaces will allow ACRES to better care for sensitive and endangered native species, including mousedeers and leopard cats.

“In the past, we have rescued them for short-term care, and sometimes they are confined in small enclosures,” he said.

“Now, we have the opportunity to keep them in a bigger enclosure where we can observe them better and make sure they are really ready before their release.”

As the National Parks Board (NParks) considers sterilisation to control the otter population, ACRES said these larger and better enclosures could also serve as a space for post-sterilisation care.

"These are some of the areas where I think NGOs (non-governmental organisations) like us can collaborate with the government agencies as well," he said.