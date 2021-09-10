2 former Wildlife Reserves Singapore employees charged with corruption involving more than S$2.4 million

SINGAPORE: A former employee of Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) was charged in court on Friday (Sep 10) with 107 counts of corruption involving more than S$2.4 million.

Chong Peng Wee Barry, also known as Danial Chong, allegedly received bribes from several people over a period of 11 years, from 2005 to 2016.

This was in exchange for “advancing the business interests of various companies with WRS”, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a media release.

Chong, 54, is also accused of using about S$15,900 of the bribes to buy a Rolex watch in 2013. He faces one charge under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act for the alleged offence.

His former WRS colleague Chin Fong Yi was also charged on Friday in connection with his alleged crimes.

Chin, 44, is accused of receiving more than S$50,000 over five years and a Chanel wallet from two men linked to construction firm Shin Yong Construction.

Chin allegedly obtained the bribes for not reporting that the construction firm was bribing Chong and for “exercising leniency in the supervision of works done” by the firm, CPIB said.

She faces 16 other charges for using more than S$33,000 of the money she received from the duo to buy branded bags, shoes and jewellery.

Those accused of being behind the bribes – 10 men aged 36 to 66 – were also charged.

They include three former employees of Shin Yong Construction – a director, foreman and project manager.

Former director Toh Say Yong was charged with 89 counts of corruption for bribing Chong between 2005 and 2016 and Chin between 2010 and 2015.

Too Say Kiong, the foreman, and Toh Yong Soon, the project manager, faces 114 and 59 charges respectively.

Most of their charges relate to an alleged conspiracy involving Toh Say Yong and others to bribe Chong to advance the interests of several companies with WRS.

The companies named were Shin Yong Construction, Katana Engineering, Thiam Lee Tradings Construction, Geoscapes and KKS Engineering, Hong Power Engineering, Ultron Construction and KK Iron Engineering.

The owners and directors of those companies were also charged for their alleged roles in bribing Chong.

They are: