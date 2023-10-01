'It's like a thrill': More wildlife sightings in Singapore due to habitat change, people seeking out animals

SINGAPORE WILDLIFE SIGHTINGS GROUP NUMBERS "EXPLODED"

What started as a private group for Ms Rachel Tsang to share wildlife sightings with friends and family has grown in ways that the remote manager never imagined.

It set the stage for the now-public Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, founded in 2009.

"Later on, I decided to make it public instead of just limiting it to my private friends to share, to make it more interesting for other people. To let them know that actually, we have bigger animals in the forest," she said.

For a decade, the group retained a modest 2,000 to 5,000 members – until COVID hit and the number just "exploded", Ms Tsang said.

About 50,000 to 60,000 people joined in 2020 alone. Today, the group has more than 97,000 members.

Now, the page sees an average of 6,000 posts and comments a month, with photos of birds and snakes more commonly posted.

Posts of rare animals, like the tapir, often garner the most interest. In the last month, the tapir and sambar deers were the page's top posts, each with more than 35,000 views.

Asked why these posts are popular, Ms Tsang said: "It's like a thrill right? Without going to the Mandai Zoo, you see this in real life for free in our own natural environment.

"A lot of people still don't realise that we have animals in our forests."

Dr Woo admitted that before he got into photography, he "didn't expect Singapore to have much wildlife".

In 2014, he had a chance encounter with a kingfisher diving for fish as he was crossing a bridge in Pasir Ris. That experience kickstarted a nearly decade-long passion for him.

Ms Tsang also noted that seeing wild animals in urban settings, like the park connector or on the roads, would likely pique people's interest.

"It's like a mismatch of environments. Singaporeans, we just think of animals in the zoo ... But when you see them amongst us the impact is different. People are more interested to see (them)."