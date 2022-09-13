Sudden change in wind conditions contributed to Red Lions parachutist's hard landing at NDP: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: A sudden change in wind conditions during a Red Lions team member’s final approach contributed to his hard landing at the National Day Parade.

This was according to preliminary findings by a review committee convened to assess the cause of the incident and past near-misses and cases, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in a written reply to a parliamentary question on Tuesday (Sep 13).

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Jeffrey Heng had assessed that his parachute canopy was “unstable” and executed the parachute landing fall technique according to existing protocol, he added in his reply to Member of Parliament Don Wee (PAP-Chua Chu Kang).

“His actions mitigated the impact of the hard landing, and consequently he did not suffer severe injuries,” he said.

At the parade last month, 3WO Heng was the last of 10 parachutists to land at the Marina Bay floating platform. He skidded on the pavement and fell to the ground.

Dr Ng said previously that the parachutist did not require surgery following the incident, but rehabilitation would be needed.

On Tuesday, Mr Wee had asked whether the ministry will consider reviewing the safety measures and criteria for suitable conditions for military demonstrations such as free fall jumps and parachute landings.

He also asked if the defence ministry will consider limiting such exercises to training operations only.

In his reply, Dr Ng also said that the measured surface wind speeds during the Red Lion rehearsals and National Day Parade were within the acceptable range stipulated in the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) safety regulations.

The review committee, which is led by the SAF Inspector-General Office, includes independent experts outside the SAF in sky diving and military freefall, he added.

“I have asked the committee why specific incidents like this have not occurred before, since changes in wind conditions cannot only have occurred for NDP 2022," he said.

"They are consulting the external experts on this specific question, as well as reviewing in detail the approach route taken by 3WO Heng."

Other issues that will be examined include the impact of eddy currents caused by the design of the Floating Platform, the stage and the spectator stands. An eddy current is an electric current induced by an alternating magnetic field.

“These findings will be relevant to the design and construction of the NS Square, which will be a permanent site for subsequent NDPs,” said Dr Ng.