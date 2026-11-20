SINGAPORE: Massive steel structures taking shape in Singapore and Indonesia’s Batam are bound for the North Sea, thousands of kilometres away.

Each weighs about 30,000 tonnes, or roughly the weight of three Eiffel Towers combined.

Once installed, each platform will help connect wind farms to Europe's electricity grid, transmitting enough renewable energy to power around 1.5 million homes.

These high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore converter substations are being built for Dutch transmission system operator TenneT, which is investing heavily in expanding infrastructure to support the growing use of offshore wind power.

According to industry group WindEurope, wind power supplies around one-fifth of electricity demand in Europe, with its share expected to grow to 30 per cent by 2030.

“To distribute all this generated wind energy throughout the European continent requires onshore investment,” said TenneT chief operating officer Maarten Abbenhuis.

He added that the state-owned company and the Netherlands are investing €43 billion (US$50 billion) over the next five years to ensure grid expansion keeps pace with the rollout of renewable electricity generation.

Electricity generated by offshore wind farms is collected at these platforms, before being converted and transmitted through subsea cables.

Each platform is designed to transmit up to two gigawatts of electricity, requiring specialised infrastructure to carry such large amounts of power over long distances.