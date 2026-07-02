Windsor, LC closures expose pressures on smaller nursing homes, but experts say lapses go beyond money

SINGAPORE: The licence revocations of Windsor Convalescent Home and LC Nursing Home have exposed longstanding pressures facing smaller nursing home operators, from manpower shortages to rising costs, according to experts and operators CNA spoke to.

However, they said these structural challenges cannot excuse the serious lapses in governance and care that led to the two homes being shut down.

Associate Professor Wee Shiou Liang, a gerontologist from the Singapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) S R Nathan School of Human Development, said the two homes' relatively small size may have left them at a disadvantage.

"These are two small nursing homes that lack the economies of scale larger operators enjoy, and that have struggled to meet basic care standards," he said.

Still, he cautioned against viewing the closures as evidence of widespread failings across the sector.

"There is no evidence that the problems are systemic, and I would hope they are isolated," he said.

Instead, he said the two cases reflected different shortcomings: lapses at LC Nursing Home persisted despite repeated audits and a remediation window, pointing to organisational incapacity, while Windsor Convalescent Home suffered failures in clinical governance and leadership oversight.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said it intends to share the findings of its audit with the sector and work with the Agency for Integrated Care to strengthen support, including training to help nursing homes meet required standards.

As of 2024, Singapore had 88 nursing homes, comprising 35 public, 30 private and 23 not-for-profit operators. CNA has contacted MOH for more recent figures and for the number of small nursing homes.