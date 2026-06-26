Windsor case: What families should know about nursing home red flags

SINGAPORE: When Adrian decided to move his family member out of Windsor Convalescent Home last year, he thought he was simply taking up an opportunity for a better care arrangement.

The move came after months of growing unease.

His family had initially chosen the nursing home for its affordability and convenient location. But over time, Adrian – who is 61 and asked to remain anonymous, along with details that could identify his relative – grew increasingly concerned about the standard of care his family member was receiving.

He described the nursing home as run-down and cramped, with little space for residents to move around. His relative had nothing to do but watch television, became inactive and put on weight.

The food preparation area was located next to residents' beds rather than in an enclosed space. “When they prepared food in the morning, it was very noisy and would disrupt their sleep,” Adrian said.

The facility also lacked a lift. Located on the second floor, the home instead used a chair fitted with rubber tracks to transport residents up and down the stairs. When he raised this with the staff, he was told a lift was not a requirement.