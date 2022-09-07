Interpol red notice issued against ex-Wirecard Asia vice president who fled Singapore

SINGAPORE: An Interpol red notice was issued on Aug 22 against a former vice president at Wirecard Asia Holding, after he left Singapore before investigations into alleged embezzlement offences began.

Edo Kurniawan was vice president of controlling and finance at the firm - a Singapore subsidiary of German payment and financial services provider Wirecard AG - when he allegedly conspired with three former colleagues and Henry Yeo Chiew Hai to misappropriate funds from Wirecard Asia among other offences.

The three former employees are James Aga Wardhana, Chai Ai Lim and See Lee Wee. All three and Yeo, a director of Singapore firm Jacobson Fareast Marketing Services, were charged in court on Aug 17.

A warrant of arrest was issued against Edo then, and on Wednesday (Sep 7) the Singapore Police Force added in a press release that an Interpol red notice was also issued against him on Aug 22.

Interpol red notices are issued for fugitives wanted either for prosecution or to serve a sentence. It is a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person - pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action.

Red notices are published by Interpol at the request of member countries, of which Singapore is one.