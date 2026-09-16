Wiring issues most common fault in ERP 2.0 units ahead of 2027 transition: LTA

SINGAPORE: Wiring issues remain the most common problem with the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) 2.0 on-board units (OBUs), authorities say, months before Singapore switches to the new system.

Around 1,500 cars, or 0.2 per cent of the roughly 700,000 fitted with OBUs as of July, required workshop follow-ups, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

This was down from 1.3 per cent in May last year.

Some cases, however, can be more complicated to fix. LTA said an average of about six cases a month require further troubleshooting and multiple visits to a workshop.

REPEAT OBU INSPECTIONS

Car rental firm MV Auto is among those that have had to send some vehicles back more than once.

The company had expected OBU installation to be a straightforward, one-off process. Instead, it has received repeated notices asking it to send vehicles back for inspection.

Sales manager Darren Ang said the company had received about 40 to 50 notices for OBU inspections after the units were installed.