Wolbachia mosquitoes to be released at 4 more sites, including Bedok and Marsiling, to curb dengue

Since the start of Project Wolbachia in 2016, Singapore has been progressively releasing Wolbachia mosquitoes across the country.

In October last year, Singapore also announced the expansion of Project Wolbachia to five additional sites - Serangoon Central, Serangoon North, Jurong East, Jurong West, and an expansion of an existing study site in Hougang.

Dr Puthucheary noted that Project Wolbachia has reduced the risk of contracting dengue by more than 70 per cent, while NEA said that the Aedes aegypti population at study sites had reduced by 80 to 90 per cent.

The agency added that residents in adjacent areas were also found to be 45 per cent less likely to contract dengue compared to those with no releases.

But Dr Puthucheary noted that Project Wolbachia is "not a silver bullet" in the fight against dengue, with members of the public advised to regularly practice the B-L-O-C-K steps to suppress the Aedes mosquito population.

These steps are:

Break up hardened soil

Lift and empty flowerpot plates

Overturn pails and wipe their rims

Change water in vases

Keep roof gutters clear and place BTI insecticide inside

According to NEA data, a total of 3,776 dengue cases have been reported in 2025 as of the first 46 epidemiological weeks. As of Nov 17, there were also five active dengue clusters reported, though none of the clusters had 10 or more cases.