Woman accused of meeting another person outside Lucky Plaza during 'circuit breaker', attacking police

SINGAPORE: A woman is accused of meeting another person outside Lucky Plaza during the "circuit breaker" period last year for shopping and beer.

When the police approached her, she allegedly used force on them and cursed at them, continuing her violence when taken to Police Cantonment Complex.

Philippine national Ong Rica Mae Icamina, 41, was handed seven charges earlier this month. These include meeting another individual not from her household for a non-permitted purpose, as well as using criminal force and using abusive words on a public servant.

At her charging on Dec 6, she said she did not know what to do and would be seeking legal advice.

Ong returned to court on Monday (Dec 27) for a further mention of her case. The court heard that she would be applying for legal assistance under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

According to charge sheets, Ong met another individual named as Quirog Juliet Saragena outside Lucky Plaza at about 5.50pm on May 31, 2020. At the time, the circuit breaker forbidding non-essential outings to curb the spread of COVID-19 was still in place.

Ong allegedly met Quirog for shopping and drinking beer, which was not a permitted purpose under the COVID-19 regulations.

About five minutes later, Ong allegedly grabbed a police sergeant's hand outside Lucky Plaza.

She was taken to Police Cantonment Complex that same evening, where she is accused of cursing at police officers. She purportedly said "your mother is a whore" in Tagalog at a female sergeant and tried to punch her.

She tried to kick the same officer, and cursed at a male officer before shouting aggressively and ordering them to release her handcuffs, according to charge sheets.

Ong will return to court in January.

If convicted of breaking a COVID-19 regulation, she could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

For using criminal force on a public servant, she could be jailed up to four years, fined, or both.

For using abusive words against a public servant, she could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.