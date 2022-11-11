Woman accused of murdering her father in Sengkang flat remanded for psychiatric observation

SINGAPORE: A woman who is accused of murdering her father in a Sengkang flat will be remanded for psychiatric observation, a court ordered on Friday (Nov 11).

Tan Qiu Yan, 31, was charged on Saturday with one count of murdering her father, 67-year-old Tan Ah Bang.

She allegedly caused his death in a flat on the 15th floor in Block 190A, Rivervale Drive, sometime between 8pm on Nov 3 and 5.25am on Nov 4.

On Friday, the police prosecutor asked for Tan to be remanded for psychiatric observation, noting that this case involved a capital charge.

The judge ordered her to be remanded for three weeks in Cluster A4 - referring to the prison cluster for women - for psychiatric observation.

Tan appeared in court via video link in a red polo shirt and with glasses and a blue mask on. She listened intently to proceedings via the Mandarin interpreter and nodded at points to indicate that she understood.

She does not have a lawyer yet.

She will return to court in December. If convicted of murder, she could be sentenced to death.