Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Woman accused of murdering her father in Sengkang flat remanded for psychiatric observation
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Woman accused of murdering her father in Sengkang flat remanded for psychiatric observation

Woman accused of murdering her father in Sengkang flat remanded for psychiatric observation

Police vehicles and officers at Block 190A Rivervale Drive in Sengkang on Nov 4, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
11 Nov 2022 10:12AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 10:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A woman who is accused of murdering her father in a Sengkang flat will be remanded for psychiatric observation, a court ordered on Friday (Nov 11).

Tan Qiu Yan, 31, was charged on Saturday with one count of murdering her father, 67-year-old Tan Ah Bang.

She allegedly caused his death in a flat on the 15th floor in Block 190A, Rivervale Drive, sometime between 8pm on Nov 3 and 5.25am on Nov 4.

On Friday, the police prosecutor asked for Tan to be remanded for psychiatric observation, noting that this case involved a capital charge.

The judge ordered her to be remanded for three weeks in Cluster A4 - referring to the prison cluster for women - for psychiatric observation.

Tan appeared in court via video link in a red polo shirt and with glasses and a blue mask on. She listened intently to proceedings via the Mandarin interpreter and nodded at points to indicate that she understood.

She does not have a lawyer yet.

She will return to court in December. If convicted of murder, she could be sentenced to death.

Source: CNA/ll(zl)

Related Topics

court crime murder

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.