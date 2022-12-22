Woman arrested for using criminal force against police officers after splashing incident at ZoukOut

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly using criminal force to deter police officers from discharge of their duties at the recent ZoukOut event, the Singapore Police Force said on Thursday (Dec 22).

On Dec 4, the police were alerted to a sunken VIP stage during the ZoukOut event held at Siloso Beach, Sentosa.

While assisting to evacuate the partygoers, they were reportedly splashed with an “unknown liquid believed to be alcohol”, the police said.

Through ground enquiries, as well as images from the police drone deployed at the event and from the officers’ body-worn cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the woman who threw the liquid.

She was arrested on Dec 7 for “using criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of their duties”, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his or her duty, she could be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.

“The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence towards police officers or public servants carrying out their duties,” the news release said.

“The police will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the public safety and the safety of our officers.”

“Members of the public are also advised to abide by the directions of police and security officers during the year-end celebratory events,” it added.