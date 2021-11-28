Woman arrested for online sale of counterfeit thermometers, items worth more than S$14,000 seized

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in the online sale of counterfeit thermometers, the police said on Sunday (Nov 28).

More than 300 trademark-infringing thermometers and probe covers were also seized following police raids at Bedok Reservoir View and Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on Friday.

The confiscated items have an estimated street value of more than S$14,000, said the police.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman had allegedly got the counterfeit thermometers from foreign sources and offered them for sale online. Investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks face a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringements, especially when they involve counterfeit goods that might pose potential health risks.

“Importation and distribution of counterfeit goods are serious offences, and the police will not hesitate to take firm action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers,” they added.