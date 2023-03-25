Woman arrested on ferry departing Singapore after hot water attack left man with second-degree burns

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old woman was arrested aboard a ferry from Singapore to Indonesia on Thursday (Mar 23) after allegedly scalding a man with hot water, leaving him with second-degree burns.

The police said that they were informed at about 7.30am on Thursday that a 24-year-old man was scalded by hot water near Balam Road.

Preliminary investigations found that a person had purportedly poured hot water on the man and fled the scene.

The victim suffered second-degree burns on his neck and shoulders and was conscious when taken to hospital, said the police.

A thermos flask believed to have been used in the assault was found discarded nearby.

The police said the woman knew the victim and took steps to conceal her identity, including masking her face during the assault and changing her attire after.

Both the flask and the attire she wore during the assault were seized by police officers.