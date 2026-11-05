Woman linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate Prince Holding Group arrested at Changi Airport
Karen Chen will be charged in court with one count of instigating another person to falsify accounts and another count of attempted cheating.
SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old woman linked to transnational scam syndicate Prince Holding Group was arrested at Changi Airport on Thursday (Nov 5).
Chen Xiuling, also known as Karen Chen, was arrested under a warrant issued in connection with ongoing investigations into the Cambodia-based group, the police said in a news release.
The Singaporean will be charged in court on Friday with one count of instigating another person to falsify accounts and another of attempted cheating.
Chen was a director of several Singapore-registered companies believed to be beneficially owned by Chen Zhi, the founder and chairman of Prince Holding Group.
These include Skyline Investment Management and Capital Zone Warehousing.
In September 2022, Skyline submitted a business plan and a false agreement to JTC Corporation for approval to take over the lease of a property, the police said.
Chen allegedly instigated an officer of Capital Zone Warehousing to falsify the agreement with the intention to defraud.
She is also believed to have submitted the false agreement in an attempt to cheat JTC Corporation.
Investigations into the alleged fraud are ongoing.
If convicted of instigating another person to falsify accounts, Chen could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.
The offence of attempted cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.
Police said they had issued additional prohibition of disposal orders against 14 properties, as well as seized various bank and securities accounts since June 2026.
These assets have an estimated value of about S$100 million (US$78 million).
This brings the total value of assets seized and/or prohibited in connection with Prince Holding Group to more than S$700 million.
Investigations into Cambodia-based Prince Holding Group’s founder and chairman Chen Zhi, his associates and related companies began in 2024, said the Singapore Police Force in an earlier release.
In October 2025, police mounted island-wide operations against them.
The group operated across more than 30 countries, with interests spanning real estate and financial services. The United States designated the Prince Group network as a transnational criminal organisation last year.
Chen Zhi, who is wanted by US prosecutors, was extradited from Cambodia to China earlier this year and formally arrested in July. He faces several charges, including intentional injury.
Authorities across the region have also taken action against the group, with a Hong Kong court ordering more than US$1.15 billion in assets linked to Chen and his associates to be frozen in May.