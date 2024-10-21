Woman assisting with police investigations after toddler seen standing on HDB ledge

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old woman is assisting with investigations into a case of negligence after a toddler was seen standing on the window ledge of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Sembawang on Sunday (Oct 20).

In response to queries from CNA on Monday, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at about 11.50am on Sunday at Block 350C Canberra Road.

The police said a 3-year-old boy was seen standing at a ledge outside the window and later brought to safety by a member of the public before police officers arrived.

In a video circulating online, a boy can be seen standing on a window ledge on the third storey of a HDB block.