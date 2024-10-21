Woman assisting with police investigations after toddler seen standing on HDB ledge

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old woman is assisting with investigations into a case of negligence after a toddler was seen standing on the window ledge of a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Sembawang on Sunday (Oct 20).
In response to queries from CNA on Monday, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at about 11.50am on Sunday at Block 350C Canberra Road.
The police said a 3-year-old boy was seen standing at a ledge outside the window and later brought to safety by a member of the public before police officers arrived.
In a video circulating online, a boy can be seen standing on a window ledge on the third storey of a HDB block.
Concerned members of the public are seen on the ground. A man then makes his way carefully along the ledge towards the boy.
Some on the ground are seen holding an outstretched blanket hoping to catch the boy in the event of a fall.
The man then carefully lifts the boy into the flat through an open window.
A Facebook user Nela M Hock, who posted a video of the incident, said some people tried to knock on the door of the boy's home a few times but there was no response.
The user added that the man who carried the child back into the flat realised that there was an adult in the room.
SCDF said that a child was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital as a precautionary measure.
"A 25-year-old woman is assisting with investigations into a case of negligent act," the police added.
Investigations are ongoing.
SCDF said it will be reaching out to members of the public who helped during the incident to commend them for their public spiritedness.