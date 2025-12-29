Woman gets jail for biting off colleague's fingertip in fight

SINGAPORE: A woman who bit off her colleague's fingertip in a fight was sentenced to eight months and two weeks' jail on Monday (Dec 29).

Li Yali, a 37-year-old Chinese national, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt. A second similar charge was considered in sentencing.

She was a manufacturing worker at the time of the incident on Jul 12.

The court heard that on the night of Jul 11, Li and her colleague were both trying to get a job in another company located at Jalan Boon Lay.

While Li's colleague was talking to a group of workers, Li suddenly approached and scolded the woman as she thought her colleague was badmouthing her.

They exchanged insults and vulgarities. This escalated to a fight, during which Li pulled the other woman's hair and scratched her face, causing it to bleed.

Early the next morning, back at their employer's premises at Tuas Drive 1, the colleague confronted Li about what had happened.

Sometime during this confrontation, Li bit the other woman's left middle finger, severing its tip and exposing flesh and bone.

The women were separated by their manager and the victim was taken to a hospital's emergency department.

She was given antibiotics, pain medication and a tetanus vaccination.

A medical exam found that while she had suffered a fingertip amputation, she could still flex the remaining joints of the finger and had not lost sensation in her left hand.

The victim underwent surgery, including bone shortening and artificial nail placement, and received a total of 46 days of medical leave and 19 days of light duties.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Quek Lu Yi sought three to four months' jail for Li, arguing that her offence caused moderate harm.

However, District Judge Vince Gui took the view that the harm caused by Li should be considered more serious as amputation was permanent.

He agreed with the prosecution that biting was an aggravated form of assault as it carries the risk of transmitting diseases.

Speaking before the judge pronounced his sentence, Li said she was not familiar with Singapore's laws and would accept his decision.

But after the sentence was delivered, she indicated that she wanted to appeal against it as she had only expected a fine.

The punishment for voluntarily causing hurt is up to three years in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 (US$3,900) or both penalties.