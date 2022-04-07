Large, endangered crane carried by woman in viral video had escaped from house in Caldecott area

SINGAPORE: A large, endangered grey crowned crane had escaped from a house near Thomson Road, before being carried back by a domestic helper from the home – an act that was captured by videos on social media.

In one video, a woman was seen carrying the long-legged bird by its large wings with apparent ease. In another video submitted to news site Mothership, she was seen guiding the exotic crane along a pedestrian path on Joan Road, in the Caldecott residential area off Thomson Road.

The bird, identified as a grey crowned crane, belongs to an endangered species native to eastern and southern Africa, according to National Geographic.

CNA located the bird’s owners on Thursday (Apr 7). A woman from the family explained: “Actually we left the gate open, so our bird got out. My helper had to go and get it.”

When asked further about the bird, the woman declined to provide more details. But she added: “All I can share is the bird is licensed, so we have a permit for it.”