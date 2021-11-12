Woman charged with cheating SafeEntry system by using niece's TraceTogether token to enter malls and library

SINGAPORE: A woman allegedly used her niece's TraceTogether token to enter two malls and a library, when she was supposed to be self-isolating at home pending the results of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Priscilla Tan Siew Sin, 34, was handed three counts of cheating the SafeEntry system on Friday (Nov 12).

She is accused of using her niece's TraceTogether token to enter The Poiz Centre at about 7.50pm on Apr 30, and of using the same token to enter The Esplanade Library at about 5.20pm on May 2.

About half an hour later, she allegedly used her niece's token again to enter Marina Square.

She is accused of representing herself to be her niece and dishonestly inducing the SafeEntry system to omit her entry into those locations.

There was no indication in court documents of how she was caught.

According to a police statement, the Tan had been directed by her company to self-isolate at home after coming into close contact with a COVID-19-positive patient, pending the results of her PCR test.

Instead, she allegedly used her niece's token to enter different premises over two days.

The police said they take a serious view of such "irresponsible behaviour", especially in the current COVID-19 situation.

"Everyone needs to play their part by being socially responsible and members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe management measures seriously," said the police.

Tan was offered bail of S$3,000 and will return to court in December.

If convicted of cheating, she could be jailed for up to five years and fined per charge.